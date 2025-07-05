Thunder Fall to State College in Sudden Death Fashion

July 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - The Thunder saw their winning streak come to a close after five games, dropping the series opener to the State College Spikes in sudden death fashion. Trenton held a 3-1 lead for the majority of the game before a two run seventh from the Spikes drew the game even at three.

Trenton got their offense going in the bottom of the fourth, when Mike Whooley drove in his 21st RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to left field, tying the game at one. Later in the same inning, Aaron Graeber laced an RBI-single into right field to give the Thunder their first lead of the night.

In the fifth inning Harry Genth brought home the Thunder's third run on a ground out to third, scoring Danny Corona to give Trenton a two-run cushion.

In the seventh inning State College would tie the game on a pair of runs coming on two hits in the frame. With things tied at three after nine full innings, the game went to a sudden-death half inning where the Spikes started with a man on first. State College would work the bases loaded on a couple free passes and push the winning run across on a bases loaded walk to end the game.

