Skid Hits Five Games

July 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport saw their current, season-high, losing streak reach five games as they fell 12-1 to West Virginia on Saturday night at Journey Bank Ballpark.

Starter, Cody Delvecchio, suffered the loss. The righty out of UCLA allowed eight runs (all earned) on nine hits over 3.1 innings. He surrendered his first home run of the season in the loss.

Amman Dewberry was the lone Crosscutters batter to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a double.

Reliever Jonny Lowe worked three scoreless innings for Williamsport. Lowe struck out three batters and scattered four hits in the effort.

Over the course of the five-game losing streak, the Crosscutter have been outscored 63-14 and have allowed a run in 23 of the 44 innings played.

The Cutters look to avoid their third-consecutive series sweep tomorrow afternoon.

WP: Evan Hamberger (3-1) LP: Cody Delvecchio (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-12 Next Game: Sunday, July 6th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: July 6th vs West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: ZOOperstars Appearance, Baseball Bingo, Kids Run the Bases







