Keys Earn Walk-Off Victory to Win Third Straight Game

July 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured a walk-off victory Sunday afternoon against the West Virginia Black Bears, winning by a score of 9-8 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium

Led by a Devan Bade (Binghamton) walk-off single, the Keys secured their third straight win and a series sweep over the Black Bears, as the three-game winning streak represents the longest winning streak Frederick has had throughout the 2025 campaign.

Following both teams going scoreless in the first inning of play, West Virginia struck first with an RBI single in the top of the first, but the lead was short-lived after the Keys scored five runs in the bottom of the frame.

RBIs from Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) and Dylan Symonds (Keiser) first handed Frederick a 2-1 lead, with several Black Bears errors then putting the score at 5-1 in favor of the home team entering the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Black Bears got two runs back in the top of the third, but an RBI single from Bade increased the lead by one, as the Keys took a 6-3 lead going into the fourth Sunday afternoon.

Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount) hit a two-run homer to right to put the lead up to five heading into the fifth, as his first long ball of the season made it an 8-3 game through four innings in the series finale.

After each team traded zeros in the fifth, four runs in the top of the sixth and one run in the top of the seventh West Virginia tied the game up at eight apiece, as the five unanswered runs took the contest into the eighth with both teams knotted up at 8-8 in the Key City.

With each team going scoreless in the eighth, Davis Smith (Georgia Southern) struck out the side in the top of the ninth to give the Keys a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the frame.

That set the stage for Bade, who with two outs put a ball into shallow right field to hand the Keys the win, winning the series finale by a score of 9-8 at Nymeo Field.

The Keys continue the four-game homestand against the State College Spikes Monday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Monday's game represents Youth Baseball and Softball Day, with Little League teams out in full force along with the Keys on Monday night.







