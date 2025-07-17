Keys Fall in Walk-Off Thriller to Scrappers

July 17, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys suffered a walk-off loss Thursday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, losing by a score of 5-4 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys led 4-2 heading into the final two and a half innings in the second game of three on the road, but three unanswered runs by the Scrappers handed them the come-from-behind victory to secure a series win at home in northeast Ohio.

Frederick plated home the game's first run in the top of a first on a single from Isaiah Greene, and along with a Scrappers error, the Keys took an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play in the second game of the series.

After Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) recorded a second scoreless inning in the bottom of the second to keep it a 1-0 contest heading into the third, the Scrappers took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the third with two runs. An RBI single and a bases loaded walk handed the home team a 2-1 lead going into the fourth at Eastwood Field.

Following a scoreless fourth inning from Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma), the Keys tied the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech), evening things up at two apiece heading into the sixth Wednesday night.

The Keys took a two-run lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount) and another Scrappers error, giving the visitors a 4-2 lead approaching the seventh on the road.

Mahoning Valley cut the Keys lead to just one in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of an RBI single, but a double play from the Frederick infield kept it a 4-3 game entering the eighth, as both teams continued to battle into the homestretch.

The Scrappers tied the game up at four apiece following a wild pitch, but Griffin Green (Wake Forest) got through the rest of the frame with only one run allowed, as both Mahoning Valley and Frederick went into the ninth even at four apiece.

After the Keys went scoreless in the top of the ninth, the Scrappers used an RBI single to earn the walk-off win, as they earned the series win Thursday night 5-4 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys conclude the three-game opening second half series with the Scrappers Friday night, with first pitch set for Eastwood Field set for 7:05 p.m.







