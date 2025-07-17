Defense Sparks Cutters Victory

July 17, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Defensive gems from Jackson Mayo and Vantrel Reed sparked the Crosscutters offense in their defeat of the Trenton Thunder, snapping a 12-game losing streak in front of the home crowd on Thursday night.

Mayo laid out for an inning ending catch in the top of the 5th inning. The next half inning, Michael Zarrillo hooked a bases clearing double down the right field line, to give the Cutters a 3-2 lead.

After Mayo gave the Cutters the lead in the bottom of the 7th, scoring Reed with a single, Reed made a phenomenal catch in shallow center field to help dampen a Thunder rally.

Reed finished the night 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. The Cutters 2nd basemen picked up the Williamsport's first three-hit game of the second half. Mayo ended the night 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Tyler Valdez settled in after allowing two first innings runs, working four total frames in a no decision. Josh Leerssen earned the win, allowing one run over three innings and Jed Boyle collected his fourth save of the season, tossing two shutout innings.

WP: Josh Leerssen (1-0) LP: Miles Garrett (0-1) SV: Jed Boyle (4)

Crosscutters Record: 1-1 (2nd Half) Next Game: Friday, July 18th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 18th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

