Keys Take Down Black Bears in Series Opener at Home

July 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned back-to-back wins Saturday night in the series opener against the West Virginia Black Bears, winning the first of two games by a score of 17-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys led from the second inning on and led by as much as 13 in the Saturday night victory, as Frederick looks ahead to trying to win three straight Sunday afternoon following wins over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia.

After both teams traded zeros in the first inning to begin the night, Jake Hunter (East Carolina) recorded a second straight scoreless frame in the top of the second, giving a chance for his offense to take an early lead in the bottom of the frame.

The Keys struck first in that bottom of the second with six runs, as an RBI single from Devan Bade (Binghamton) and a two-RBI single from Dillon Souvignier (Johns Hopkins) first handed the home team a 3-0 lead.

An RBI double from Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech) and a wild pitch and RBI groundout from Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) rounded out the six-run frame with Frederick ahead 6-0 entering the third in the series opener.

Frederick added four more runs in the bottom of the third off another two-RBI base knock from Escobar, an RBI single from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'I Pacific), and a wild pitch. This made it 10-0 heading into the fourth in favor of the Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Black Bears responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, but Hunter struck out the side to keep them further off the board, and a three-run inning courtesy of RBIs from Escobar and Souvignier and a Black Bears error made it a 13-2 lead for the Keys going into the fifth Saturday night.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, each side got one run in the sixth, as a Black Bears throwing error made it a 14-3 game approaching the seventh in the Key City.

Frederick answered back with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to put the lead up to 13 thanks to a fifth RBI from Escobar and a misplay by West Virginia, giving the Keys their largest lead of the night at 16-3.

Despite the Black Bears getting three runs back in the top of the eighth, Frederick capped off their 17-run performance with another run home on an error, as the game went into the ninth with the home team up 17-6.

Dylan Symonds (Keiser) got a scoreless ninth inning on the mound, helping his team win the series opener over West Virginia 17-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys and Black Bears meet for the second time in as many days Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Christmas in July at the ballpark with both Santa and the Grinch on hand. There will also be a giveaway courtesy of the Common Market as well as it being Sunday Funday courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley.







