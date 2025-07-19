Spikes Show Championship Form, Break It Open in Seventh to Top Thunder, 7-1

July 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Cole Caruso's seventh hit in his first three games with the MLB Draft League First Half Champion State College Spikes gave them the lead in the seventh, and the Spikes poured it on from there with a five-run frame en route to a 7-1 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Caruso, a product of the University of Michigan who endeared himself to Happy Valley with a four-hit night in his Spikes debut on Thursday, followed Jakobi Davis's triple with a single to up that broke a 1-1 tie. The Scottsdale, Ariz. native has now recorded six RBI's in the last three nights.

The Spikes (2-1 2nd Half) did not let up, either, as a pair of errors on Trotter Boston's sacrifice bunt brought in both Caruso and Boston one batter later. Following a James Oman walk, Dan Tauken then followed with an RBI double one game after driving in five runs on Friday night. New Spike Jaden Collura then doubled in Tauken to cap the quintet of State College runs in the seventh and added an RBI single for good measure in the ninth.

Alec Sparks led another standout pitching performance from the State College staff in his Spikes debut. Sparks started and went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters.

Luke House (1-0 2nd Half, 4-0 overall) then came out of the bullpen in his return to the Spikes and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, including three strikeouts, to pick up his fourth victory of the MLB Draft League season. Jack Hagan, Jeff Henrich and Zane Probst finished out the game for State College, with none allowing a hit or walk in their single innings of work. The Spikes bullpen retired 12 straight batters at one point to salt away the win.

Sunday, the Spikes continue their four-game road trip with the finale of their two-game mini-series against the Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The 5:00 p.m. matchup will feature left-hander Michael Quevedo (0-0) making his second appearance and first start on the mound for State College.

Following the road trip through Tuesday, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a five-game homestand from Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, July 27. Highlights of the homestand include Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time on Thursday, July 24, the Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway and Appearance presented by McClure Company on Friday, July 25, and Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunday, July 27.

Plus, Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Fans can stay tuned for ticket and promotional information on the MLB Draft League Championship Game as they make their plans to be at the ballpark on September 4.

Tickets to the upcoming homestand as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 19, 2025

