Reed, Petersen Power Cutters

July 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Vantrel Reed and Rayth Petersen both homered in the Crosscutters 8-4 win over Mahoning Valley on Saturday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field..

Vantrel Reed 's home run led off the bottom of the 1st inning, tying the game at 1-1. His first homer traveled an estimated 352 feet.

Reed finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Petersen's home run, drove in three and extended the Cutters lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the 6th. His first home run of the season snuck inside the left field fair pole, traveling an estimated 345 feet. Petersen finished the night 3-for-4 out of the nine spot.

Isaac Fix earned his first win, coming out of the Cutters bullpen. Fix tossed three scoreless innings of relief. The southpaw struck out a game-high five batters.

The Crosscutters bullpen of Sam Swygert, Fix and Holland Townes combined to toss six scoreless frames, striking out nine batters in the winning effort.

It was the second time this season and the first since June 29th, that the Cutters hit multiple home runs in a game this season.

WP: Isaac Fix (1-0) LP: Brandon Arnold (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 2-2 (2nd Half) Next Game: Sunday, July 20th vs Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 20th vs Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

