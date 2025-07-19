Thunder Host Sell out Crowd of 7,356 for Second Half Home Opener

(Trenton, NJ) - It was a tough loss for the Thunder on Saturday night at home against the State College Spikes as they dropped the first of two by a final of 7-1. Trenton got a tremendous starting effort on the mound from Rider product and MAAC Pitcher of the Year, Brian Young. The left-hander tossed six plus innings of one run baseball and retired 10 Spikes in a row at one point before the seventh inning rally from State College.

With the game tied at one a piece, State College jumped in front on an RBI-single into center field. The Spikes would manage to push four more across in the seventh, including two on a two-error play that pushed the lead to 5-1. State College would score five in their half of the seventh before pushing across their seventh run in the top of the ninth inning.

Offensively the Thunder got their lone run on an RBI-single from Jared Beebe to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Overall the Thunder left five men on base and stranded a lead off double and a one out double in the later frames.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their homestand with the series finale against the State College Spikes beginning Sunday Evening at 5:00. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our Italian Heritage Celebration where the first 1,000 fans ages 5-13 get a Cloudman Cape Drawstring Bag presented by Valley Spas & Pools! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

