Keys See Winning Streak Snap against Spikes Monday Night

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Monday night against the State College Spikes, falling in the series opener by a score of 5-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Spikes rallied with a three-run homer in the top of the eighth to hand them a 5-3 lead, and they would hold on to it the rest of the night in the first of two games in the Key City.

After each team went scoreless in the first, Brooks Ey (Bryant) got a second scoreless inning in the top of the second while recording his first strikeout, as the series opener remained at 0-0 through two innings of play.

Each team traded a run in the third as an RBI groundout from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), evened up the score at one apiece heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

State College took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth on a single into left-center, handing the visitors a 2-1 lead entering the fifth in the series opener in Frederick.

The Keys however responded with a game-tying RBI single from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific), as Frederick and State College entered the sixth all knotted at two apiece from the Key City.

In the bottom of the sixth, an RBI infield single from Dylan Symonds (Keiser) gave the home team its first lead of the night, making it a 3-2 game going into the seventh Monday night.

After both sides went scoreless in the seventh, the Spikes took the lead back courtesy of a three-run homer to right field, giving the visitors their largest lead of the night at two of 5-3 approaching the ninth.

Despite Griffin Green (Wake Forest) recording a 1-2-3 top of the ninth on the mound and the Keys cutting the lead to one on an RBI single from Devan Bade (Binghamton), the Spikes got the last two outs to secure the victory on the road by a score of 5-4 at Nymeo Field.

The Keys conclude the four-game homestand Tuesday night against the State College Spikes, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents Sensory Friendly Night and Taphouse Tuesday at the ballpark. There will be a local craft brewery on tap for fans to enjoy and there will several acticities geared towards Sensory Friendly Night throughout the concourse.







