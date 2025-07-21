Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Cancelled
July 21, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
Niles, Ohio - The Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field scheduled for July 26th has been cancelled. The cancellation is due to the outside promotions company restructuring their business model and as a result, they are unable to fulfill their obligations for the event.
Anyone that has purchased tickets for the Taco and Margarita Festival can contact the Scrappers Box Office at 330-505-0000 or bmasirovits@mvscrappers.com for a refund.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. To purchase tickets, visit mvscrappers.com. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 23-27 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Cancelled - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present 2025 Season - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mahoning Valley Scrappers Stories
- Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 23-27
- Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Cancelled
- Foxconn Partners with Scrappers to Present 2025 Season
- Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 16-18
- Eastwood Rumble Fest Coming to Eastwood Field on Saturday, October 11