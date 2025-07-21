Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field Cancelled

July 21, 2025

Niles, Ohio - The Taco and Margarita Festival at Eastwood Field scheduled for July 26th has been cancelled. The cancellation is due to the outside promotions company restructuring their business model and as a result, they are unable to fulfill their obligations for the event.

Anyone that has purchased tickets for the Taco and Margarita Festival can contact the Scrappers Box Office at 330-505-0000 or bmasirovits@mvscrappers.com for a refund.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. To purchase tickets, visit mvscrappers.com. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.







