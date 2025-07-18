Keys Earn First Second Half Win in Offensive Clinic

July 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Frederick Keys got their first win of the second half Friday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning by a score of 19-6 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys finished the night with 19 runs on 20 hits to take down the Scrappers in the series finale, as they led from the second inning on enroute to the convincing road victory in Niles.

Frederick started out fast in the top of the first with RBI singles from Taj Bates (Southern) and Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), but the Scrappers rallied with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the frame to send the contest into the second tied at two.

The Keys however came right back and scored five runs in the top of the second courtesy of an RBI single from Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) and a two-RBI single from Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific).

Along with another RBI from Hassert on a sacrifice fly and a Scrappers error, this put the lead up to five for Frederick at 7-2 entering the third following a scoreless bottom of the frame.

Mahoning Valley answered back with three runs in the bottom of the third off a two-RBI double and sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to two at 7-5 going into the fourth at Eastwood Field.

Four more runs came home for Frederick in the top of the fourth thanks to another RBI hit from Hassert, an RBI infield single from Dillon Souvignier (Johns Hopkins) and a two-RBI base knock from Dylan Symonds (Keiser). This put the lead up to six for the Keys at 11-5 heading into the fifth in the series finale.

The offensive output continued into the fifth with a second straight four-run frame, as an Isaiah Greene sacrifice fly and RBIs from Souvignier and Devan Bade (Binghamton) as well as another Mahoning Valley error increased the advantage up to 15-5 approaching the sixth in Niles.

After a wild pitch brought home Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech) from third in the top of the sixth, the lead grew for the visitors in the seventh by two more courtesy of another wild pitch and an RBI double from Pittman, making it 18-5 in favor of the Keys heading into the eighth, following a scoreless seventh inning from Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International).

Following a fourth RBI from Hassert on an RBI double in the top of the eighth, Paul Panduro (Fort Hays St) threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth with the Keys ahead 19-5 at Eastwood Field.

Despite the Scrappers getting one run in the bottom of the ninth, Frederick held on for the 19-6 win, as they earned their first victory of the 2025 second half in convincing fashion.

The Keys return home for their first road game of the second half Saturday night against the West Virginia Black Bears, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game represents the postgame concert from the Voice participant Olivia Rubini. Additionally, there will be a Postgame Fireworks Super Show courtesy of Holy Family Catholic Community.







