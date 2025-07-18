Mayo Doubles Thrice In Loss

July 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Outfielder Jackson Mayo collected three doubles and drove in four as the Crosscutters fell 7-4 to the Trenton Thunder on Friday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Mayo finished the night 3-for-5, collecting back-to-back multi-hit nights since joining the Cutters. Mayo has five runs batted in over his first two games with the club. Mayo becomes the first Cutters batter to double three times since Carter Dorighi did so on June 25th, 2024 at West Virginia.

Catcher TJ Raucherbaumer picked up his first two hits of the season, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored in the loss.

Reilly Shafer suffered the loss, allowing five unearned runs in 4.1 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two.

The Cutters have now dropped six-straight series and seven overall this season.

WP: Joey Carbone (1-0) LP: Reilly Shafer (0-2) SV: JJ Almeda (1)

Crosscutters Record: 1-2 (2nd Half) Next Game: Saturday, July 19th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, July 19th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

