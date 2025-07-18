Tauken Homers and Knocks in Five as Spikes Throttle Black Bears, 13-3

July 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Dan Tauken's three-run homer in the fourth inning was the centerpiece of his five-RBI night and a seven-run frame for the MLB Draft League First Half Champion State College Spikes as they routed the West Virginia Black Bears, 13-3, to round out the opening series of the second half at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

A crowd of 5,028 fans was thrilled by Tauken's 399-foot shot to the right of the batter's eye in center field that boosted the Spikes' (1-1 2nd Half) lead to 10-2. The Murray State product, who was part of the squad that won the MLB Draft League's first half, added RBI singles in the third and seventh to record the most runs batted in for a State College player in 2025.

Tauken's big night led a 19-hit attack for the Spikes, with two other players also collecting three hits and every member of the starting lineup reaching base at least twice. Adonis Forte went 3-for-5 with an RBI and added several stellar catches in nearly all directions in center field. Jakobi Davis collected three hits, drove in a run, and stole one of the five bags the Spikes took in the game.

Ahmad Harajli (1-0 2nd Half) backed up the bats with a stout pitching effort for State College. Harajli allowed three runs, one of them earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over five innings. Harajli retired eight straight batters at one point, and did not allow a hit until the fourth.

Drew Collins went 2-for-2 and walked three times while stealing four bases for West Virginia (1-1 2nd Half). Black Bears starter Jason Bollman (0-1 2nd Half), a 2021 Spike, made an unhappy return to Happy Valley after being charged with nine runs over 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

The Spikes will now hit the road for a four-game swing, with two games apiece in Trenton and Frederick. The road trip begins with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday. Right-hander Alec Sparks is the probable starter for the Spikes in opener of a two-game mini-series.

Following the road trip through Tuesday, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a five-game homestand from Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, July 27. Highlights of the homestand include Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time on Thursday, July 24, the Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway and Appearance presented by McClure Company on Friday, July 25, and Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunday, July 27.

Plus, Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Fans can stay tuned for ticket and promotional information on the MLB Draft League Championship Game as they make their plans to be at the ballpark on September 4.

Tickets to the upcoming homestand as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.