Feel the Rayth

July 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Rayth Petersen collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, as the Crosscutters complete the sweep of the Scrappers on Sunday afternoon.

Petersen finished the night 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. He became the second Cutters batter to record back-to-back three-hit games.

Joey Parliment drove in three runs, finishing the night 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Parliment now has 10 RBI on the season.

Jackson Mayo collected two hits, going 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI, scoring a pair of runs. Mayo now has three multi-hit games over his first four games and has hit safely in all four games.

A.J. Campbell earned the win in his Crosscutters debut. Twirling five innings in which he allowed three runs on seven hits. The right-hander out of Barton College struck out four and did not allow a walk.

Williamsport snaps a streak of six-straight series losses with the series sweep of Mahoning Valley.

It's the first time the Cutters have won back-to-back games since June 21st.

WP: A.J. Campbell (1-0) LP: Nolan Coil (1-1) SV: Jared Ure (2)

Crosscutters Record: 3-2 (2nd Half) Next Game: Monday, July 21st at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 23rd vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

