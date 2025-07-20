Quevedo, Holjes Carry No-Hit Bid into Eighth, Spikes Defeat Thunder, 6-2

July 20, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - Michael Quevedo and Carter Holjes teamed up to no-hit the Trenton Thunder for the first seven innings on Sunday night and Cole Caruso's three RBI's, along with T.J. Salvaggio's first State College Spikes home run, bolstered the offense as the Spikes took a 6-2 win at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Quevedo (1-0), a left-hander out of Kansas State, allowed five walks but struck out six batters on 76 pitches over five hitless innings to start the game. The Katy, Texas native also retired seven straight batters at one point in earning the win.

Holjes then took over in his return to the Spikes (3-1 2nd Half) after serving as an integral part of the MLB Draft League First Half Champions and retired all six batters he faced, two via strikeout.

Jaden Sheffield broke up the bid for a no-hitter with a leadoff single to center field in the eighth, one of three straight Trenton (2-3 2nd Half) hits to start the frame.

Sunday marked the second time in 2025 that the Spikes had no-hit the Thunder deep into a game. State College's Davis Webb held Trenton out of the hit column for the first six innings in first half action on June 27 before Jakob Poturnak's leadoff single in the seventh.

Caruso ran his RBI total to nine over his first four games as a Spike with an RBI groundout in the first inning and a two-out, two-run single in the fifth that made it a 6-0 game. The former Michigan man now leads all MLB Draft League players in runs batted in for the second half of the season.

Salvaggio, who joined the Spikes yesterday, went deep to left field in the fourth for a 385-foot two-run shot that boosted the State College lead to 4-0.

Adonis Forte also propelled the offense with two walks, three stolen bases including a steal of home in the first inning, and two runs.

Trenton starter Brendan Parks (0-1) went four innings and allowed four runs to take the loss.

Monday, the Spikes head to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium to start the back half of their road trip with the opener of a two-game series against the Frederick Keys at 7:00 p.m.

Following the road trip through Tuesday, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a five-game homestand from Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, July 27. Highlights of the homestand include Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time on Thursday, July 24, the Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway and Appearance presented by McClure Company on Friday, July 25, and Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunday, July 27.

Plus, Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Fans can stay tuned for ticket and promotional information on the MLB Draft League Championship Game as they make their plans to be at the ballpark on September 4.

Tickets to the upcoming homestand as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







