Pork Roll Walk off for Fifth Straight Win in Front of Sold out Crowd

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder Pork Roll won their fifth straight win in walk-off fashion over the Frederick Keys on Independence Day at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 5-4. The Keys jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a leadoff home run from center fielder Trey Lipsey, but the Pork Roll would have a quick response.

In the bottom of the third, the Pork Roll tied the game following a pair of stolen bases and a throwing error, allowing Aaron Whitley to score Trenton's first run. Whitley would go on to steal three bags on the night extending his league lead to 27 on the first half. Later in the inning the Pork Roll would capitalize on a bases loaded walk to Mike Whooley to make it a 2-1 lead.

After threatening with runners in scoring position for four straight innings, the Keys delivereed when it mattered most in the top of the ninth, pushing three runs across to give Frederick the 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth Evin Sullivan led things off with a double in the left-center gap, which brought the tying run to the plate. After a close call at first that had Aaron Whitley mowed down for the first out, Brayden Fraasman came through with his first hit of the night, representing the tying run. Harry Genth would come in off the bench to take over on the bases for Fraasman.

With runners on the corners Aaron Graeber deliverd an RBI-single to make it a 4-3 game with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Following a walk to Logan Dawson to load the bases, Danny Corona came to the plate and delivered a two-RBI single scoring Genth and Graeber, and delivering the fifth straight win for the Pork Roll infront of a sellout crowd of 6,817. With the victory Trenton holds possesion of first place by a half game over the State Collge Spikes, before welcoming them to town tomorrow night at 6:00 for the first of two.

