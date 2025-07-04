Spikes Start Fireworks Early on the Fourth in 19-4 Rout of Crosscutters

July 4, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes celebrated the Independence Day holiday with a dazzling display as they matched a franchise record for runs scored in a game and took a temporary share of first place in the MLB Draft League with a 19-4 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday afternoon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Spikes (12-10) equaled the run total of a 19-6 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a seven-inning game on July 5, 2022 at Eastwood Field. State College scored multiple runs in an inning on five occasions Friday, including four in the second, seven in the seventh, and three in the ninth.

With the win, the Spikes gained a half-game to pull equal in the games back column with the Trenton Thunder (13-11) and lead them by three percentage points before Trenotn's 6:00 p.m. matchup with Frederick on Friday night.

Every State College position player to have seen the field reached base at least once and scored at least one run. Matt Evans recorded his first three-hit game for the Spikes, while Hugh Pinckney and Merik Carter also collected three apiece. Each of the three players also notched a double as the Spikes produced a total of six in the game.

Carter added four runs batted in, while Harrison Didawick and Ryan Rivera knocked in three runs apiece. Rivera also extended his hitting streak to nine games, making it the longest such active streak in the MLB Draft League.

In the midst of the offensive explosion, Spikes starter Luke House (2-0) delivered six innings of one-run ball in a brilliant start. The right-hander from Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters to tie Davis Webb for the most in a single appearance for State College in 2025.

Williamsport (12-11) fell out of first place with the loss. Starter Ryan Ure (0-1) took the loss after lasting two innings and allowing six runs on four hits and two walks. Ryan Kennell provided the lone offensive bright spot for the Crosscutters with a double and a three-run homer in the ninth, his first of the year.

On the heels of their record-setting performance, the Spikes will head to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday for the opener of a two-game series against the ballpark's namesake and fellow contender for the first-half crown. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly (0-2) will now be the probable starting pitcher for Saturday's 6:00 p.m. matchup against the Thunder.

Following their series in Trenton, and an off day on the MLB Draft League schedule on Monday, the Spikes round out the first-half schedule with a five-game homestand from Tuesday, July 8 through Saturday's July 12. Three games against the Frederick Keys and two against the Williamsport Crosscutters compose the slate, with all games starting at 6:35 p.m.

Highlights include Dugout's 2nd Birthday Paw-ty at Bark in the Park II on Tuesday, July 8, appearances from the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade at BuccoMania on Friday, July 11, and FIREWORKS on Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare during the first-half finale on Saturday, July 12.

Tickets for every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







