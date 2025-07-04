Kennell Homers In Loss

July 4, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Infielder Ryan Kennell belted his first home run in the Cutters 19-4 loss to the State College Spikes on Friday afternoon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Kennell finished the afternoon 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three runs driven in. Kennell has collected 10 RBI for the season.

Ryan Ure surrendered six runs over two innings, taking the loss. The lefty out of Oklahoma State walked two and did not record a strikeout in the start.

The 19 runs allowed by the Crosscutters are the second-most this season and the 2nd time this month that Williamsport has allowed 19 or more in a game, allowing 21 runs to the Trenton Thunder on July 1st.

The loss extends the Cutters losing streak to a season-high, four-straight, being outscored 51-13 over that stretch.

Williamsport has now been swept in back-to-back series and have now been swept three times on the year.

WP: Luke House (2-0) LP: Ryan Ure (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-11 Next Game: Saturday, July 5th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, July 5th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Jon Gosselin Appearance, Post-Game Fireworks







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.