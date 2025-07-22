Jackson and Tauken Go Deep as Spikes Outlast Keys in 16-12 Slugfest

July 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Manny Jackson and Dan Tauken both drove in four runs and smashed their second home run of the season to propel a State College Spikes offense that had enough firepower to capture their fifth straight win as they held off the Frederick Keys, 16-12, on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The 28 combined runs tied a Spikes (5-1 2nd Half) record for total runs in a game, set last year in Frederick in a 17-11 State College win over the Keys (3-4 2nd Half).

Down 5-1 going into the fourth inning, the Spikes received their first boost from Jackson's 384-foot, two-run shot to right-center field to cut the deficit in half. In the fifth, after a wild pitch scored Jaden Collura and a T.J. Salvaggio groundout plated Chenar Brown, Tauken sent the first pitch delivered by Frederick reliever Blake Donnan 398 feet to center field to put the Spikes in front.

Jackson and Tauken then both delivered big hits in a six-run sixth for the Spikes. After Salvaggio's RBI single, Tauken stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and drove in two runs with a single to left field, followed by a two-run triple to right field from Jackson, with a subsequent error also bringing him home.

Adonis Forte's two-run triple in the ninth and a Trotter Boston sacrifice fly then built the State College lead to 16-7, a lead that was threatened by Frederick's five-run ninth before the Spikes put it away.

Taj Bates went 3-for-5 with his first home run of the season in the seventh and a total of five runs batted in for the Keys. Cam Hassert started the scoring with a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the first. Devan Bade hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to left, as part of the Keys' last gasp in the ninth.

Spikes reliever Skyler Riedinger (1-0) picked up the win in his debut with the club, delivering two scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Frederick starter Paul Panduro (1-2) took the loss after yielding six runs, five of them earned, over 4 1/3 innings.

Wednesday, the Spikes return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start a five-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder. Game time is 6:35 p.m. on a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio.

Fans can enjoy half-price hot dogs all game long, and fans of age can enjoy half-price 5 oz. servings of Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More highlights of the homestand include Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time on Thursday, July 24, the Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway and Appearance presented by McClure Company on Friday, July 25, and Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunday, July 27.

Plus, Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Fans can stay tuned for ticket and promotional information on the MLB Draft League Championship Game as they make their plans to be at the ballpark on September 4, with tickets going on sale starting at noon on Wednesday.

Tickets to the upcoming homestand, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







