Jackson's Homer Gives Spikes 5-4 Win over Keys on Monday Night

July 22, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Manny Jackson's three-run homer in the eighth inning, his first of the 2025 season, propelled the State College Spikes to a 5-4 victory over the Frederick Keys on Monday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, giving the MLB Draft League First Half Champions their fourth straight win.

With two outs in the eighth, Jackson sent an 0-2 pitch from Frederick (3-3 2nd Half) reliever Jacob Phillips (0-1) high over the right-field fence and just inside the foul pole 383 feet from home plate to give the Spikes (4-1 2nd Half) a 5-3 lead and cap a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Jackson returned to State College from the 2024 Spikes after hitting three home runs and driving in 23 runs across both halves of last season.

Jack Hagan (1) then entered the game in the ninth and, after allowing a run on Devan Bade's double to right-center field, completed the game by striking out Bronson Rivera and forcing Taj Bates to ground out for the save.

Andrew D'Alessio (1-0) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three batters over three innings of relief. D'Alessio followed Dillon Fischer, who allowed one earned run over five innings and logged 108 pitches, a season high for any Spikes hurler.

The Spikes had taken the opening lead of the game on Chenar Brown's RBI single to center in the third, then after Cam Hassert tied the game with an RBI groundout in the same frame, retook to lead in the fourth as Jackson's single and a subsequent error scored Jakobi Davis.

Frederick tied the game in the fifth on Bronson Rivera's two-out RBI single, then took the lead on a swinging bunt single by Dylan Symonds in the sixth. Symonds recorded three hits of his own for the Keys in Monday's game.

Tuesday, the Spikes head back to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium finish their four-game road trip with the finale of their two-game mini-series against the Keys at 7:00 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a five-game homestand from Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, July 27. Highlights of the homestand include Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time on Thursday, July 24, the Paul Posluszny Bobblehead Giveaway and Appearance presented by McClure Company on Friday, July 25, and Cancer Survivors Night presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Sunday, July 27.

Plus, Spikes fans can join along with Mount Nittany Health as we fight breast cancer at Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, July 26. The Spikes will hit the field in special Pink Flower Jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday, July 26. also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Fans can stay tuned for ticket and promotional information on the MLB Draft League Championship Game as they make their plans to be at the ballpark on September 4.

Tickets to the upcoming homestand as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







