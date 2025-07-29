Black Bears Storm Past Thunder for 8th Straight Win

July 29, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder dropped a hard-fought contest to the West Virginia Black Bears on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 10-7. The Thunder offense jumped out to an early five-run lead in the first four innings before West Virginia's offense came to life for 10 runs in three innings of work at the dish.

Trenton got their offense going in the bottom of the first on an RBI-groundout from Connor Maryniak that scored Jackson Tucker to make it 1-0. In the third, John Schroeder delivered his second home run of the year 413 feet over the right-center wall that plated Tucker to make it 3-0 Thunder. In the fourth, Trenton got two more on an RBI-double from Evin Sullivan that plated Jared Beebe, and a sacrifice fly from Schroeder to make it 5-0 Thunder.

West Virginia would have a response in their half of the fifth pushing five runs across on three hits and four walks. In the sixth they pushed across four more runs on three walks and two hit batters with just one hit to make it a 9-5 game before scoring their final run in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, Trenton got two runs across after working four walks in the inning, but that would be as far as they would get in the comeback effort.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with the West Virginia Black Bears Wednesday afternoon at 12:00!







