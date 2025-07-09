Thunder Roll over the Bears to Even the Series

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - On a rainy day at Kendrick Family Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears lost the second game of three to the Trenton Thunder 6-1 on Wednesday evening. The Black Bears struggled to get on base, combining for five hits on the night. West Virginia's only score was a home run off the bat of Tyler Pettorini that eked its way out the rightfield corner.

Pitcher Sam Tookoian took the mound for his second start, holding Trenton without a run through the first three innings. The former Ole Miss Rebel retired the side in the second and third frames. In the fourth, Tookoian allowed a pair of hits and a run with two outs on the board before being pulled for reliever Evan Hamberger. A second run was charged to Tookoian as Trenton leftfielder Brayden Fraasman drove in John Shroeder, and the Bears headed into the home half trailing by two.

Trenton continued to add to its lead in the fifth with two runs as West Virginia struggled to find a hit. In the bottom of the inning, a lead-off single from Ben Zeigler-Namoa and a base hit from Beau Sylvester were erased by three consecutive outs as the Bears grounded into a double play and an easy out at first.

The Black Bears finally saw a spark when Tyler Pettorini recorded his second homer of the season on a tight line drive to right field. The 353-foot home run barely cleared the corner of the field but cut into the Thunder lead.

Two quick innings followed as both teams remained scoreless. In the top of the ninth, the Thunder scored on a wild pitch from reliever Spencer Hill and drove in another run on a single from shortstop Michael Whooley. An injury to Hill while trying to get the out at first necessitated a bold move from Black Bears manager Jon Nunnally, and he sent out Connor Hicks to close the game. Hicks, a catcher, recorded the final two outs, striking out designated hitter Danny Corona to send the Bears back to the plate. Unfortunately, West Virginia failed to rally and dropped the second game of the series by five runs.

With the loss, the Black Bears are now half a game behind the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, tied for second with the State College Spikes. The final three games will decide who is named MLB Draft League First-Half Champion and will host the Championship game on Thursday, September 4, with four teams - Mahoning Valley, West Virginia, State College, and Trenton - all within one game of first place.







