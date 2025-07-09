Keys Secure Series Win over Spikes Wednesday Night

STATE COLLEGE, PA - The Frederick Keys scored 11 straight runs on offense to take down the State College Spikes Wednesday night, winning by a score of 11-4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Keys fell behind by four after four innings, but scored their 11 runs between the fifth and eighth innings to secure the series win on the road, as they finished with 16 hits to take down State College for the second straight night.

After both teams went scoreless to begin the second of three games in State College, the Spikes plated home four runs in the bottom of the second off two RBIs and a Keys error, handing the home team a 4-0 lead through two innings of play.

Matthew Becker (South Carolina) responded in the bottom of the third on the mound with a 1-2-3 frame, keeping the Keys in it down by four heading into the fourth Wednesday night.

Following a scoreless bottom of the fourth thrown by Paul Panduro (Fort Hays St), Shane Lewis (Troy) got the Keys on the board courtesy of a sacrifice fly, trimming the deficit to three at 4-1 entering the sixth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Tervell Johnson (Seattle) made it a two-run game in the top of the sixth on a two-run double, and a double steal brought home Johnson from third to tie the game at three. The four-run frame was capped off by an RBI ground-rule double from Lewis, giving the visitors their first lead of the night at 5-4 going into the seventh in Happy Valley.

Four more runs came home for Frederick in the top of the seventh courtesy of a wild pitch, a Spikes error, and a two-run single from Eddie Hacopian (Maryland). This handed the Keys a 9-4 lead approaching the eighth, after Panduro threw a fourth scoreless inning of relief in the bottom of the frame.

Lance Trippel (South Florida) and Dawson Willis (Oklahoma) each had RBI singles in the top of the eighth to make it an 11-4 lead in favor of the Keys, and Andrew Williams (Georgetown) threw a scoreless frame in the bottom of the eighth to keep Frederick ahead by seven going into the ninth.

Williams finished the bottom of the ninth with two strikeouts and a 1-2-3 frame, securing the series win for Frederick Wednesday night by a score of 11-4.

The Keys look ahead to their final road game of the first half Thursday night in the series finale against State College, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.







