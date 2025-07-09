Cutters Losing Streak Extends To Eight Games

July 9, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

A change from the usual evening start to an early morning start was not the change needed to spark the Williamsport Crosscutters as they suffered their eighth straight loss to start the month of July, falling to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 11-3 on Wednesday at Eastwood Field.

Williamsport's offense only managed four hits today with a double from Amman Dewberry, two singles from Max Mandler and a single from Ryan Kennell in a pinch-hit situation. Dewberry, Mandler and Joey Parliament each recorded a run for the Cutters while Mandler and Jack Lausch had the two RBI in the contest.

Cutters starter Cade Davis took the loss, falling to 1-3, after being unable to complete the first inning. Davis went two- thirds of the first inning allowing five runs, four earned, with one walk and no strikeouts.

With today's loss, Williamsport falls to 12-15 in the First Half of the MLB Draft League season and are at risk of being eliminated from First Half Championship contention with a State College or a West Virginia win tonight. The Cutters will look to avoid their fourth straight series sweep on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Scrappers at Eastwood Field.

WP: Mitch Dye (4-1) LP: Cade Davis (1-3) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 12-15 Next Game: Thursday, July 10th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

