Parliment Homers In Loss

July 16, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Joey Parliment's first home run of the season was the highlight of the Crosscutters offense, as Williamsport fell 8-3 to the Trenton Thunder.

Parliment's homer, a two-run shot, was estimated at 406-feet and provided two of the three runs for the Cutters on the night. The Cutters infielder finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Starter Colton Cosper was great in his Cutters debut, allowing one run over five innings. The lefty struck out eight batters in the no decision.

Holland Townes suffered the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in an inning of relief. Townes surrendered a home run in the outing. Townes also suffered a blown save.

Carlos Castillo collected a RBI double in the bottom of the 9th inning, his third double of the season. The Cutters center fielder finished the night 1-for-4, picking up his 3rd RBI of the season.

With the loss, the Crosscutters current losing streak reaches 12-straight.

Williamsport's last win came on June 29th at Frederick.

WP: Luke Delongchamp (2-0) LP: Holland Townes (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 0-1 (2nd Half) Next Game: Thursday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

