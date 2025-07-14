Six Cutters Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

July 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

A total of six Williamsport Crosscutters were selected in the recently completed 2025 MLB Draft. The draft consisted of 20 rounds with 615 players chosen July 13-14 in Atlanta, the site of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The six Williamsport players selected were;

1B Riley Nelson (2024) - Round 5 by Cleveland

C Boston Scott - Round 6 by Washington

RHP Cody Delvecchio - Round 12 by San Francisco

RHP Merit Jones - Round 14 by Minnesota

RHP Denton Biller - Round 16 by Baltimore

RHP Connor Knox - Round 18 by Chicago (NL)

Overall, the MLB Draft League had 44 players that appeared in the league in the 2022, 2024 and 2025 seasons selected in the draft. Frederick had the most selections with 10, followed by Trenon and Mahoning Valley with 9, Williamsport with 6, and State College and West Virginia with 5.

For Williamsport, this year's six selections brings the total number of Crosscutters selected in the MLB Draft to 39 through five seasons in the MLB Draft League. In addition, the Crosscutters still hold the distinction of having hosted the highest drafted player selected from the league as Sabin Ceballos was selected with Pick 94 in the 3rd Round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

A total of 227 players that appeared in the MLB Draft League have now gone on to be drafted in the five seasons that the league has been in existence.

The second half of the MLB Draft League season begins on Wednesday, July 16th as the Williamsport Crosscutters host the Trenton Thunder at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.







