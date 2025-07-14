David Shaw Named MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week

July 14, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Frederick Keys left-handed pitcher David Shaw (California) received one of two weekly MLB Draft League honors after being named Pitcher of the Week.

Shaw, who concluded the first half with Frederick had a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings pitched, easily secured the honor. This past Tuesday, July 8 Shaw recorded his best outing of the season when he threw five innings of scoreless ball in a win against the State College Spikes.

During last week's appearance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the Houston, Texas native recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just two walks in the five innings pitched, earning his only win of the season in four total appearances.

The California Golden Bear came to Frederick in the middle of June following an appearance in the MLB Draft League and the Canadian Junior National Team exhibition series and wasted no time with Frederick after recording two scoreless innings against the Williamsport Crosscutters on June 18 on the road.

Shaw is the second Keys player to earn an MLB Draft League weekly honor after catcher Lance Trippel (South Florida) was named Draft League Hitter of the Week for the week ending on Monday, June 9.

The Frederick Keys begin second half play Wednesday night on the road against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio. The Keys will have their first home game of the second half on Saturday against the West Virginia Black Bears, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.