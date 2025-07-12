Five Run Fifth Sinks Cutters

July 12, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters led 3-0 early but a five run fifth inning by the State College Spikes would sink the Cutters in the First Half finale as they fell by a final score of 8-3 on Saturday Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Max Mandler continued to be the hottest Cutters hitter at the plate as he recorded his second RBI of 2025 on a single.

Carlos Castillo also notched an RBI with a double in the second inning. Joey Parliment added a double as well in the second. Jack Lausch and Michael Zarillo each added a single to account for Williamsport's five hits.

Merit Jones had a strong start for Williamsport on the hill, going 3.1 innings and allowing two runs on two hits, including a home run, with two walks and two strikeouts. Sam Swygert would take the loss, falling to 0-1, after allowing two runs on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Ryan Faulks was charged with a blown save after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out.

The Crosscutters end the First Half of the MLB Draft League season with a record of 12-18 and a record eleven game losing streak after leading the standings for the majority of the half.

Williamsport will begin the Second Half of the MLB Draft League season on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. back home at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field as they host the Trenton Thunder.

WP: Luke House (3-0) LP: Sam Swygert (0-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 12-18 Next Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Free Hot Dog Night, Wing Wednesday, Financial Services Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.