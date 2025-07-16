Spikes, Black Bears Canceled Due to Inclement Weather on Wednesday

July 16, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Wednesday night's scheduled second half opener between the MLB Draft League First Half Champion State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2025 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The Spikes will continue their homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with what is now the opener of a two-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against the Black Bears on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Dillon Fischer, a first half holdover who was to have started on Wednesday, is now scheduled to get the ball for the Spikes on Thursday. Right-hander Daniel Kanagy was set to start on the mound for the Black Bears on Thursday.

The matchup will take place on a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark presented by The BUS. Fans of age can enjoy the most affordable beer in Happy Valley on Thursday with $2 drafts available around the ballpark from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The series concludes with FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health after the festivities of Star Wars Night, including Fan Costumers at the ballpark, on Friday night.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown. Fans can stay tuned for ticket and promotional information on the MLB Draft League Championship Game as they make their plans to be at the ballpark on September 4.

Tickets to the second half-opening series through Friday, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.