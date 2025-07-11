Pengelly's Quality Start Helps Keep Spikes in Hunt with 4-2 Win over Keys

July 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Dayne Pengelly logged a season-long six innings, limiting the Frederick Keys to two runs while striking out five batters, then saw the State College Spikes' bullpen come through in the clutch to give the Spikes a 4-2 victory on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

With the win, the Spikes (15-12) remain a half-game back of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (16-12) and tied with the West Virginia Black Bears (15-12) for second place in the MLB Draft League first half standings with two games remaining on the first half schedule.

State College can still capture the first half title and the MLB Draft League Championship Game host berth that goes with it by defeating the Williamsport Crosscutters each of the next two nights as long as Mahoning Valley and West Virginia split their half-ending two-game set.

Pengelly (1-2) gave up five hits and three walks while tossing 92 pitches, his second-most for a start in his two-year Spikes career. The future UTSA Roadrunner also elicited two double plays.

Carter Holjes then worked around doubles in the seventh and eighth to post two scoreless innings in which he struck out four batters. New Spikes reliever Andrew D'Alessio followed by facing the first two batters in the ninth but was lifted after a pair of walks. Landon O'Donnell (1) then finished the game by overcoming around a walk that loaded the bases to struck out the side and earn the save.

State College built its lead on a Quinn Bentley RBI single and a Hugh Pinkney sacrifice fly in the fourth, followed by Matt Evans scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth. An error with Javon Hernandez at the plate and the bases loaded in the sixth brought in the last Spikes run.

Bentley went 2-for-3 with a walk in the game.

Friday, the Spikes continue the hunt as they take on Williamsport at 6:35 p.m. in the opener of their two-game set. Right-hander Luke House (2-0) is slated to make the start on the mound for State College against an as yet undetermined Crosscutters starter.

Fans can enjoy appearances from the Pirate Parrot, Pittsburgh Pierogies and Bucco Brigdade on Friday night as part of Buccomania Night. The Spikes will once again team up with their MLB Community Ally Program partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a night of mirth and merriment, including a special Pierogy Race at the ballpark.

Plus, in addition to winning half of the pot in the Spikes 50/50 Drawing, with the other half benefiting Tides, the holder of the winning ticket for the 50/50 Drawing will receive a Jared Triolo Autographed Baseball bearing the signature of the 2024 Gold Glove-winning utilityman.

There will also be a yinzer-flavored happy hour with all 16-ounce Iron City and IC Light products available at half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., joining the regularly scheduled Friday happy hour featuring Yuengling and Michelob Ultra drafts at half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, fans can get their Bucco Pierogies for $1 apiece at the Flashpoint Grille concession stand located behind Section 103.

Saturday, the Spikes' first half-ending homestand concludes with FIREWORKS provided by Starfire Corporation after a 6:35 p.m. game. The first 500 fans when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company, and can get those posters signed at the pre-game Team Autograph Session.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday's games, as well every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 regular season schedule through August 28, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.