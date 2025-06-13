Boston Goes Yard, Helps Propel Cutters in Debut

June 13, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Catcher Boston Smith made an impact in his first game with Williamsport, belting a home run in his second at bat. Williamsport rode that momentum to a 14-2 win in the series opener against Trenton.

Smith finished the game 1-for-4 with his three-run home run that was a part of Williamsport's 9-run 2nd inning.

Smith hit 26 home runs for Wright State this past season.

Matt Ilgenfritz drove in a season-high four runs, finishing the night 3-for-5 with three singles. Matthew Graveline recorded a three-hit night, finishing with a triple and three runs scored.

Bailey Matela put together another strong start, striking out six batters over five innings. The Old Dominion product allowed one run, earning his second win of the season.

The win snaps a three-game skid for the Crosscutters and improves their record to 4-3 on the year and 2-0 at home.

The 14 runs are a new season-high, besting the 13 runs that Williamsport scored at Trenton on June 4th.

WP: Bailey Matela (2-0) LP: Preston Prince (0-1) SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 4-3 Next Game: Saturday, June 14th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: June 14th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Post-Game Fireworks







