Cutters And Keys Play To Seven Inning Tie

Due to rain, today's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys was called after seven innings. It is considered an official game with a 6-6 final score and all stats will be counted with no winning or losing pitchers.

Joey Parliment led the way for Williamsport offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. DJ Smiley added a double as well on a 2-for-4 night with an RBI and a run scored. Jackson Mayo was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks and two runs scored. Max Mandler went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Vantrel Reed added the other Cutters hit on a 1-for-4 night. Marcus Brodil picked up two RBI on an 0-for-3 night with a walk.

AJ Campbell got the start for Williamsport and worked the first three innings in a no-decision. Campbell allowed five Keys runs on six hits, including two home runs, with two walks and two strikeouts. Sam Swygert entered in relief of Campbell and went the next three innings of shutout baseball, allowing four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Jed Boyle pitched the final inning of play, allowing the home run that tied up the game in the seventh. Boyle was charged with a blown save, his first.

The Williamsport Crosscutters will return home for a league-wide off day on Monday before heading back on the road Tuesday to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to open a three-game series against the State College Spikes. Tuesday and Wednesday's games will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College while Thursday's game will be played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. All game times for the series are scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 15-14-1 (2nd Half) Next Game: Tuesday, August 19th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday







