Keys and Crosscutters Tie in Shortened Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys and the Williamsport Crosscutters finished tied in the series finale Sunday afternoon, tying by a score of 6-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys and Crosscutters entered the top of the eighth tied at six before inclement weather forced the cancellation of the final two innings at Nymeo Field, as it's the first tie the Keys have had in 2025.

After both sides went scoreless in the first inning of play, Isaiah Greene hit his first homer of the season in two-run fashion, giving the home team a 2-0 lead heading into the third in the series finale.

Despite the Crosscutters tying the game at two apiece in the top of the third, a wild pitch scoring Cam Pittman from third and a two-run home run from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) pushed the lead up to three at 5-2 going into the fourth in the Key City.

Following the Keys and Crosscutters going off the board in the fifth, Williamsport took the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning courtesy of several walks, holding to a 6-5 lead entering the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount) tied the game back up at six however in the bottom of the seventh off the third Keys homer of the afternoon, taking the game into the eighth with both sides knotted up at six apiece approaching the eighth.

The game then got put in a delay in the top of the eighth due to inclement weather and was eventually called, as the Keys and Crosscutters finished tied at six apiece through seven innings in the series finale.

Following a league-wide off day Monday, the Keys head on the road for an eight-game road trip beginning Tuesday against the Trenton Thunder, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. from Trenton Thunder Ballpark.







