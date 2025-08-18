Boston's Blast, Surge in Ninth Stoke Spikes' 7-1 Win over Scrappers

Published on August 17, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)









NILES, Ohio - Trotter Boston put the State College Spikes ahead with a 422-foot, two-run homer in the seventh, and the Spikes added five runs in the ninth to put away a 7-1 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the finale of their weekend series at Eastwood Field on Sunday afternoon.

With Manny Jackson on first, Boston turned on an 0-1 curveball from Mahoning Valley (11-20 2nd Half) reliever Logan Jones (0-1)for his first home run of the season, giving the Spikes (12-18 2nd Half) a 2-1 lead.

State College then finished strong as Cole Caruso delivered a two-run double followed by back-to-back RBI singles for Dan Tauken and T.J. Salvaggio in the ninth. The Spikes capped the scoring with a run on a third-strike wild pitch, one day after being bedeviled by a third-strike wild pitch that gave the Scrappers a win on Saturday night.

The Spikes were bolstered by a strong start from left-hander Michael Quevedo (3-0). The Kansas State product allowed just one run on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out six batters over 6 2/3 innings. Quevedo, who tied a Spikes record with 12 strikeouts in one game on August 5 against Frederick, improved his earned run average to 1.53 for his MLB Draft League tenure.

Zane Probst and Dylan Cheeley then finished things out with a total of 2 1/3 scoreless innings, combining for four strikeouts while yielding just one hit.

Patrick Roche provided the lone Scrappers run with his first home run of the year, a solo shot to left field in the sixth.

Jones took the loss in relief for Mahoning Valley after starter Robert Helt threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will begin a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. matchup in the first of two games of the set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

It will be a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, with half-price Walking Tacos throughout the game and half-price 16 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Spikes will have eight home games in a ten-day span at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park from August 19-28 to round out the regular season home schedule. Highlights of the stretch include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 23 and by Starfire Corporation on Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last eight games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







