Ninth Inning Rally Falls One Run Short

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After blowing a 3-0 lead, the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied back in the ninth inning but would come up just one run short, falling to the rival State College Spikes by a final score of 8-7 on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Max Mandler led the Cutters offense tonight with a 3-for-4 night with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Vantrel Reed was 3-for-5. Carlos Castillo and Joey Parliment were both 2-for-4 tonight. Castillo recorded a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI while Parliment walked and scored a run. Braylon Bishop added an RBI and a run scored in his Crosscutters debut. Rayth Petersen also added an RBI and a run scored on a 1-for-2 night.

Josh Leerssen was impressive for Williamsport in his third start since moving into the rotation, pitching six strong innings allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. Isaac Fix took the loss tonight for Williamsport, falling to 1-1 on the season, after allowing three runs on no hits with two walks, a hit batter, and one strikeout in just one-third of an inning of relief. Davis Blair suffered a blown save, his first, after allowing one run on one hit and one walk, also just lasting one-third of an inning. Leo Giannoni went the final inning and a third, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Williamsport and State College continue this three-game series tomorrow from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Happy Valley.

WP: Skyler Riedinger (2-0) LP: Isaac Fix (1-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 15-15-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Wednesday, August 20th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.