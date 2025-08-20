Thunder Fall to Keys in Series Opener

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, dropped their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark against the Frederick Keys by a final of 4-1. The Keys got another valiant starting effort on the mound from Jake Hunter who went five and a third allowing just one run while striking out seven.

Frederick jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after taking advantage of a walk in the inning and a hit batter with the bases loaded and only registering one hit in the inning. In the second the Thunder would plate their lone run of the night on a double-steal from Cameron Yuran and Donovan Cash, with Cash scoring on the bobbled throw to second base.

In the fifth the Keys got the run back on a Trey Lipsey RBI triple that score centerfielder Cam Pittman all the way from first base. Lipsey would score his second run of the night on a sac-fly to center making it a 4-1 Frederick lead. Both Pittman and Lipsey were responsible for scoring all four of the Frederick runs, each scoring a pair.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with Frederick on Wednesday night at 7:00 when they transform into the Trenton Goldens! Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our MLB Network Tote Bag giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 18+ and for Hockey Night! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.