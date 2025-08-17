Late Cutters Collapse Leads To Loss

Despite taking leads in the first inning and the third inning, the Willliamsport Crosscutters would suffer an 12-4 loss to the Frederick Keys on Saturday night at Nyemo Field in Frederick, Maryland.

The Crosscutters managed ten hits in tonight's loss. Jackson Mayo led the way with a 2-for-4 night with a walk and two runs scored. Marcus Brodil was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Max Mandler went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Vantrel Reed was 2-for-5. DJ Smiley and Rayth Petersen each added a base hit as well in the loss with Smiley scoring one run.

Brad Rudis went five innings on the hill, taking a no-decision after leaving a tied ballgame. Rudis allowed three runs on eight hits, including a home run, no walks and six strikeouts. Holland Townes suffered the loss to fall to 0-2 on the season after allowing one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in one inning of work. Isaac Fix faced five batters in the seventh but failed to record an out, allowing five runs, four earned, on two hits with a walk and two hit batters. Jax Howard made his return to the mound after a lengthy absence, allowing two runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Jared Ure finished out the game for Williamsport, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and no strikeouts in the eighth.

Williamsport and Frederick conclude this three-game series and the season series against the Keys on Sunday afternoon from Nyemo Field as the Cutters send RHP AJ Campbell (3-1, 4.15 ERA) to the hill to face off against Keys RHP Joshua Lanham (0-2, 9.14 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

WP: Ian Cooke (2-1) LP: Holland Townes (0-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 15-14 (2nd Half) Next Game: Sunday, August 17th at Frederick, 3:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

