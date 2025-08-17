Keys Use Eight-Run Frame to Take Down Crosscutters

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys took down the Williamsport Crosscutters in the second game of the three-game series Saturday night, winning by a score of 12-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used an eight-run bottom of the seventh inning to earn the victory over the Crosscutters, as Frederick looks for their fourth-straight series win Sunday afternoon in the series finale against Williamsport.

For the second straight night, the Crosscutters opened the scoring in the top of the first on an RBI single, handing the visitors a 1-0 advantage after one inning of play in Frederick.

Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) tied the game at one apiece on a solo homer to right, making it a 1-1 game going into the third during game two of the three-game series.

Williamsport retook the lead in the top of the third with two runs in the frame, giving the Crosscutters a 3-1 lead through three innings at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both sides went scoreless in the fourth, Jace Miner (Wichita State) threw a 1-2-3 top of the fifth in relief and got a scoreless top of the sixth with a great throw to home, keeping it a 3-3 game heading into the seventh in the Key City.

Following Ian Cooke (Connecticut) striking out the side in the top of the seventh, the Keys exploded for an eight-run bottom of the seventh inning, with the rally starting off a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount).

Back-to-back two 2-RBI doubles from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) and Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) along with an RBI single by Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) pushed the lead to six, with two wild pitches bringing home Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) and Rivera to round out the eight-run frame with Frederick ahead 11-3 entering the eighth.

Despite the Crosscutters getting one run back in the top of the eighth, another RBI base hit put the lead back up to eight at 12-4 approaching the ninth, with Frederick aiming to close it out.

Aaron Calhoun (Texas-Arlington) threw a scoreless top of the ninth, as the Keys won the second game of three on the weekend over the Crosscutters by a score of 12-4.

The Keys conclude the six-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Crosscutters, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Sunday Funday at the ballpark courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. Sunday Funday also features Touch a Truck with the Frederick County Public Library and there will be a Paw Patrol Character Picnic courtesy of Kiddie Academy.







