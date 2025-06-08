Keys Take Tough Defeat in Series Finale against Thunder

June 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys fell to the Trenton Thunder in the series finale in walk-off fashion Sunday afternoon, losing by a score of 6-5 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys, who lost the three-game series to the Thunder two games to one, saw Trenton record its first walk-off of the season as the Keys head back home for a six-game homestand beginning on Tuesday.

Frederick started strong in the top of the first with an RBI courtesy of Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) handing his team a 1-0 lead through a half inning of play Sunday afternoon.

Trenton responded immediately however in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double, tying it up at one apiece after an inning of play in the series finale.

Following a scoreless second inning on both sides, Ethan Baiotto (Southlake Carroll High School) recorded a 1-2-3 top of the third, keeping it a 1-1 game entering the fourth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

After both sides went scoreless in the fourth, the Keys scored three runs in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Christiansen and a wild pitch and error by the Thunder, handing the visitors a three-run lead entering the sixth in the Garden State.

Despite the Thunder getting one run back in the bottom of the sixth, Frederick still led by two going into the seventh after Jack Bowery (Northeastern) recorded a strikeout to finish the frame strong.

Two more runs for the Thunder in the bottom of the seventh tied things back up at four apiece, as a walk and sacrifice fly evened the contest going into the eighth in Trenton.

An RBI single into right-center field handed the Thunder their first lead of the day in the bottom of the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth with the Keys needing a late rally down 5-4.

Bruin Agbayani (St. Louis School) delivered the game-tying RBI on a fielder's choice to second base, extending the game to the bottom of the ninth with both teams tied at five apiece.

However, Trenton finished the job as a walk-off hit-by-pitch handed the Thunder the series win by a score of 6-5 Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Frederick heads back home to begin to a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday night against the State College Spikes, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

It will be the first Taphouse Tuesday of the season along with a $1 Dog Night presented by Berks Foods. It will also be the first day of the Escape Room and there will be a Magnet Schedule giveaway courtesy of Aero Energy.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.