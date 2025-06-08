Sunday's Cutters Game Canceled

June 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Today's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers has been canceled due to rain. Per MLB Draft League rules, this game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated June 8, 2025 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2025 Cutters home game (excluding playoffs).

Information on rescheduled date for Clinton County Speedway Day will be announced at a later date.

As a result of the two canceled games, Williamsport wins the series with Mahoning Valley 1-0. The Cutters will enjoy a scheduled off-day on Monday before going on the road to West Virginia on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Black Bears.

The Cutters will return to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Friday, June 13th for a three-game set against the Frederick Keys highlighted by a Cutters Championship T-Shirt Giveaway, the first Potato Capers Friday, Post-Game Fireworks and more! Visit Crosscutters.com for more information.

