Graveline Shines for Cutters

June 7, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Catcher, Matthew Graveline, was stellar behind and at the plate, as the Crosscutters edged the Scrappers, 7-4.

Graveline helped control the Scrappers running game by throwing out three base stealers and by blocking numerous pitches. He capped his big night with a three-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the 8th inning, his 1st of the season.

Ryan Kennell had another solid night, making some fine defensive plays at 3rd base and collecting two more hits, including a double. Kennell has recorded four hits over his first two games with the Cutters.

Jake Moss got the start, tossing four scoreless frames for the Cutters, striking out four batters. Moss struck out the side in the 3rd inning. He did not qualify for the win.

Logan Johnstone continued his start to the season, collecting two more hits, giving him seven through the first three games. Johnstone picked up his 2nd double of the season in the 7th inning.

The Cutters collected nine hits and took advantage of four Scrappers errors in the victory.

WP: Ty Boudreau (1-0) LP: Drew Lafferty (0-1) SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 3-0 Next Game: Sunday, June 8th vs Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: June 8th vs Mahoning Valley 4:05 p.m.

