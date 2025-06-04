Cutters Ready to Defend MLB Draft League Title

The 2024 MLB Draft League Champion Williamsport Crosscutters open the 2025 season tonight in Trenton to begin a 2-game series in a rematch of last year's championship game. Manager Kenny Thomas leads a roster full of new, exciting Cutters players looking to defend the championship crown. Thomas was a Cutters coach in 2024.

The early season roster features three players with Pennsylvania roots including INF Ryan Kennel, who spent part of his youth in Williamsport along with INF Matt Ilgenfritz from New Cumberland, PA. 2025 marks their third year in summer league competition.

Another PA native on the roster is LHP Cade Davis from Bloomsburg, who played high school baseball for Central Columbia before going on to George Washington University. Cade is the son of Doug Davis who had stints in MLB with the California Angels and Texas Rangers before embarking on a coaching career in the minors and MLB. He is currently the manager of the Round Rock Express, AAA affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The Cutters home opener is Friday against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the start of a 3-game weekend series. Opening Night features a Championship Ring Giveaway presented by UPMC and WILQ for the first 1,000 fans. In addition, one lucky fan will win a GENUINE 2024 Williamsport Crosscutters Championship Ring. Game time is 6:35pm with gates opening at 5:30.

Saturday features post-game fireworks, game time 6:35. Sunday is a 4:05pm first pitch for Clinton County Speedway Day. There will be car displays outside the stadium and the first 500 fans receive a free ticket to enjoy a night of racing at the speedway. Fans will also be able to play Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a new Shop Vac and kids get to come on the field after the game and run the bases with Boomer

Tickets for opening night and all games are available online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or at the Cutters box office at Journey Bank Ballpark.







