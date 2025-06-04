Thunder Fall on Opening Day to Williamsport

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, dropped their first contest of the 2025 MLB Draft League season to the Williamsport Crosscutters by a final of 13-4. Williamsport Led from start to finish and were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a Matt Bardowell two-run home run.

In the bottom of the third the Thunder would get a run back to make it a 2-1 game, when Rowan Masse came around to score on a throwing error. Masse was a bright spot for the Thunder offensively as he scored a pair of runs and drove in another on a sac-fly in a 1-2 effort at the plate.

That would be as close as the Thunder would come in this one, as Williamsport capitalized on 13 walks to go along with 7 hits on Opening Night. The Crosscutters pushed across 8 runs in their final three innings combined at the plate.

Trenton brought home their fourth run of the night on a Jaden Sheffield single that plated John Schroeder in the eighth.

