2025 Trenton Thunder Providing a

June 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to welcome a handful of familiar names and faces back to the ballpark in 2025. With the Opening Day roster being released there are a number of names that Thunder fans will recognize both as players and coaches. All starting with the Manager, Shawn Chacon, who pitched for the Thunder during a rehab stint back in 2006. Chacon will have a full circle experience this summer getting to coach Rowan Masse, son of former Thunder Manager Bill Masse, who was the Manager when Chacon made his rehab appearance. Rowan plays his collegiate ball at UMASS Lowell as an infielder and Bill currently works with the San Diego Padres in Baseball Operations.

Thunder fans will get to hear the last names of Sabathia and Sheffield yet again, as Carsten Sabathia and Jaden Sheffield fill the uniforms their fathers once wore years ago. Carsten, a former All-American out of Bergen Catholic and son of the Hall-of-Fame left-hander CC Sabathia, comes to Trenton from the University of Houston. Coming out of High School Carsten was ranked as the top first basemen in the state of New Jersey and third overall in the country. Thunder fans can vividly remember CC Sabathia's rehab stint at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in July of 2014 in front of a crowd of 4,552.

Jaden Sheffield, son of nine-time All-Star and former World Series Champion Gary Sheffield, comes to Trenton out of Georgetown University. Jaden was ranked number 88 overall and the number 19 outfielder in the state of Florida coming out of high school. Gary previously spent time in a Thunder uniform during a rehab stint in May of 2006, although many Thunder fans missed seeing him in person as the team was on the road against the New Brittain Rock Cats. The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1-3 with an RBI, sending the first pitch he saw back up the middle for a single enroute to a 7-4 Thunder victory.

The Thunder kick off the 2025 season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 PM against the Williamsport Crosscutters.







