Thunder Introduce 'Strike Outs for Community Program' for 2025 Season

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to announce a new community initiative in partnership with Fulton Bank, Stark & Stark PC, and First Bank called the "Strike Outs for Community Program." For each strike out recorded by a Thunder Pitcher, a combined ten-dollar donation will be made to a non- profit selected prior to each season. For the 2025 season the "Strike Outs for Community Program" will benefit the Capital Area YMCA.

In 2024 the Thunder touted the best pitching staff in the league, finishing in first across the MLB Draft League with 689 strike outs. At every Thunder home game in 2025, an announcement will be made following the final out highlighting the number of strike outs recorded in the game, the amount to be donated by Fulton Bank, Stark & Stark, and First Bank, as well as a season total update.

"The great Yogi Berra said "Baseball is 90% mental, and the other half is physical" said Fulton Bank Market President Sean Murray. "So, when I asked Jon Bodnar to come up with a way to help the Capital Area YMCA, he used "both halves" to hatch a great plan! I am delighted that we will be a part of the "Strike Outs for Community" along with our friends at First Bank and Stark & Stark."

"The Thunder are proud to introduce the 'Strike Outs for Community Program' ahead of our 2025 season" said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "Being able to partner with three great local organizations to give back to our community in the Capital Area YMCA is something we all hope can provide our future generations with life-long memories and experiences."

