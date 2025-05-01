Rita's Water Ice Stand to Debut at Trenton Thunder Ballpark

May 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce a new partnership with Rita's Water Ice at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in 2025. Rita's Water Ice's new stand will be located on the first base side of the concourse and will provide the following menu items:

Italian Ice (Flavors will vary daily)

Ice Blender (Ice and Water blended into a drink)

Gelati Blender (Liquid Custard mixed with Ice)

Frozen Coffee (Liquid Custard mixed with Ice and coffee additive)

Frozen Lemonade (Lemon Ice mixed with water)

"The Thunder are incredibly excited to partner with a local community staple in Rita's Water Ice" said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "We love being able to provide our fans with some of the best vendors in the area and Rita's Water Ice is certainly one of the very best."

The Rita's Water Ice in Ewing is located at 1400 Parkway Ave in Ewing Township, NJ and is operated by Franchise Owners Matt Canulli and Jaime Trafford.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring Rita's to Trenton Thunder Ballpark," said Matt Canulli and Jaime Trafford, Franchise

Owners of the Rita's shop in Ewing, NJ. "There's nothing better than a refreshing Italian Ice on a summer night at the

ballpark, and we're proud to be part of the fun, family-friendly atmosphere that Thunder fans love. It's a perfect match,

and we can't wait to serve up smiles all season long."

The Thunder kick off the 2025 season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 PM against the Williamsport Crosscutters. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

