Keys to Host 2025 Fan Fest on May 24

May 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to hold their free 2025 Fan Fest at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday, May 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the team's first game on Wednesday, June 4.

Fans will be welcome beginning at 11 a.m. and will be treated to a variety of stations and activities to get them ready for the 36th season of Frederick Keys Baseball.

Activities during Fan Fest include pictures with Keyote, stadium tours, an opportunity to play catch in the outfield, access to the Fun Zone, and a complimentary hot dog and soda for fans to enjoy. Additionally, merchandise will be available for purchase along with additional food and tickets.

Tee Time Anywhere, an indoor and outdoor golf simulator, will set up a golf simulator in the courtyard for fans to take part in throughout Fan Fest. Also, many more fun activities will be announced at a later date for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets are not required and attending the event is free for all fans. However, if fans preregister for Fan Fest, they will be able to take part in a special buy one get one free ticket offer for Opening Night on June 4. Fans can access the form here.

The Frederick Keys begin their 2025 season against the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium with the giveaway for opening night being a Magnet Schedule sponsored by Aero Energy. Single game tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale and fans can visit our website to purchase tickets. The promotional schedule is now available for this season. Make sure to check out our website for the full schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.