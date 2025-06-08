Thunder Take Series from Frederick in Walk-Off Fashion

June 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder presented by NJM Insurance Group, earned their first series victory of the 2025 season over the Frederick Keys, taking the series rubber match by a final of 6-5. In what was a back-and-forth affair from Trenton Thunder Ballpark, Trenton found a way to erase a three-run deficit in the late innings to win it in walk-off fashion in the ninth.

Frederick would jump out to the first lead in the top of the first, but the Thunder bats found a response in their half of the inning when Juju Stevens blasted his third of four doubles overall in the series to tie it at one. With two outs and Carsten Sabathia on first, Stevens split the right-center field gap to play Sabathia all the way from first.

After the Keys put up a three spot in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, the Thunder offense strung together runs in their final four trips to the plate. In the sixth inning Carsten Sabathia hit a sac-fly to center field to make it 4-2. In the seventh they pushed two more across, one on a bases loaded walk from Rowan Masse and another on a sac-fly from Aaron Whitley to tie the game at four.

In the bottom of the eighth Jakob Poturnak came through with an RBI-single that plated Juju Stevens after hitting his second double of the game. After the Keys tied it in the top of the ninth, Poturnak came up again in the bottom half of the inning with the bases loaded and was hit by a pitch, forcing home the game winning run.

