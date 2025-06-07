Thunder Win First Game over Frederick Infront of Sold out Crowd

June 7, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder presented by NJM Insurance Group, earned their first victory of the 2025 season in convincing fashion over the Frederick Keys by a final of 17-3. After combining for just three runs in their last two games, the offense hit its groove and capitalized on a plethora of free passes and hit batters.

Falling behind early to Frederick 1-0, Trenton tied the game in their half of the third on an Aaron Whitley (Richmond) RBI-single that scored Juju Stevens. The Keys would have a response in the fourth with Lance Trippel hitting a solo home run to make it 2-1. Later in the same inning Anthony Diaz would score for the Keys to make it a two-run advantage.

The Thunder found a way to break through their offensive struggles in their half of the fourth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Juju Stevens (Georgia Southern) laced a bases clearing RBI-double down the left field line to give the Thunder a 4-3 lead and th ey wouldn't look back. The offense erupted for 16 of their 17

total runs in innings four through eight, taking advantage of nine walks and six hit batters by Keys' pitching.

Earning the win on the mound for the Thunder was right-hander Jude Abbadessa (Connecticut) who tossed five innings, striking out four and only allowing two earned runs, lowering his season ERA to 2.84. Earning Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors was Juju Stevens, who went 3-4 with two doubles, four RBI, and three run scored.

Your Trenton Thunder go for their first series win of the year against the Frederick Keys on Sunday, June 8th at 1:00.

